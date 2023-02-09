English
    Jio-bp rolls out E20 petrol with 20% ethanol

    The blending of ethanol, extracted from sugarcane as well as broken rice and other foodgrains, in petrol is being introduced in the country by the government to reduce the country's oil import cost and lower carbon emissions while giving farmers an additional source of income.

    PTI
    February 09, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
    Representative image

    Jio-bp, the fuel and mobility joint venture of Reliance Industries Ltd and UK's bp, has launched petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol, aligning with the government programme to cut oil imports and reduce carbon emissions.

    "In line with the roadmap set by the Government, Jio-bp has become one of the first fuel retailers in India to make E20 blended petrol available," the company said in a statement.

    "Customers with E20 petrol-compatible vehicles will be able to opt for this fuel at select Jio-bp outlets, and the offering will soon be expanded across the network." The E20 fuel is a 20 per cent blend of ethanol and 80 per cent of petrol.

