English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Jio-bp launches premium diesel at rates less than normal diesel sold by PSUs

    The premium diesel is priced at rates lower than normal or additive-free diesel sold by public sector (PSU) competition.

    PTI
    May 16, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
    Jio-bp launches premium diesel at rates less than normal diesel sold by PSUs

    Jio-bp launches premium diesel at rates less than normal diesel sold by PSUs

    Jio-bp, the fuel retailing joint venture of Reliance Industries Ltd and UK's bp Plc, on Tuesday launched an additive-laced premium diesel that the company said gives improved mileage and gives a saving of up to Rs 1.1 lakh per truck.

    The premium diesel is priced at rates lower than normal or additive-free diesel sold by public sector (PSU) competition.

    "Jio-bp today announced the launch of its diesel with ACTIVE technology, set to elevate diesel standards for Indian consumers.

    "The newly launched additivised diesel, available across the company's network will yield annual savings of up to Rs 1.1 lakh per vehicle to truckers owing to (up to) 4.3 per cent improved fuel economy," it said in a statement.

    The new diesel is being sold at the Jio-bp outlet in Navi Mumbai for Rs 91.30 per litre, while the normal diesel at PSU petrol pumps in the area cost Rs 92.28 a litre.

    Petrol & Diesel Rates May 14, 2023

    Sunday, 14th May, 2023

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai May 14, 2023

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      106
    View more

    Sunday, 14th May, 2023

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai May 14, 2023

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    This new high performance diesel offering will be available at all Jio-bp outlets and "will be offered at regular prices with no additional cost for the first time ever in the Indian market," it said.

    Diesel with ACTIVE technology helps reduce the risk of unscheduled maintenance caused by dirt build up and removes existing dirt from critical engine parts and protects against its build up with ongoing use.

    It is designed to work across a range of commercial vehicles, and with ongoing use it offers a variety of benefits to drivers and fleet owners.

    It helps restore and maintain the power of the engine with ongoing use while also reducing the risk of unscheduled vehicle maintenance, it added.

    Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML) operates under the name 'Jio-bp'.

    Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #BP #Business #Companies #diesel #Jio #Reliance Industries
    first published: May 16, 2023 02:10 pm