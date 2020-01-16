App
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 08:39 PM IST

Jio becomes largest telecom company in November 2019; Vodafone loses 36 mn customers

Jio held 32.04 percent share in the wireless subscriber segment in November 2019, as against Vodafone Idea's 29.12 percent and Bharti Airtel's 28.35 percent.

With 5.6 million new subscribers added in November 2019, Reliance Jio surpassed all other telecom players to become the largest in terms of the number of subscribers, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

In addition to this, the telco held 32.04 percent share in the wireless subscriber segment in November 2019, as against Vodafone Idea's 29.12 percent and Bharti Airtel's 28.35 percent.

As of November 2019, Jio had 369.93 million subscribers, up from the 364.32 million in the month-ago period. The company replaced Vodafone Idea to become India's largest mobile service provider with the latest addition to its customer base. Vodafone Idea lost 36.41 million subscribers that same month, being left with a market share of 29.12 percent.

Bharti Airtel added around 1.65 million new subscribers to its list, taking the total up to 327.3 million in November 2019, as opposed to 325.65 million users in October last year. The telco held a 28.35 percent market share following the increase in its wireless subscriber base in November 2019.

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) also registered a rise in the number of subscribers, adding 341,722 users to its list in November last year, thus ending with a market share of 10.19 percent in November 2019.

However, despite the increase in the number of subscribers registered by Jio and Airtel, the telecom sector, on the whole, lost a whopping 28.81 million users, the biggest decline witnessed by the industry since April 2018.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Jan 16, 2020 08:01 pm

tags #Business #India #reliance jio #Telecom

