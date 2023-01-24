Jio announces 5G roll-out in 50 cities across 17 states & UTs

Reliance Jio on January 24 announced roll-out of True 5G services in 50 cities across 17 states & union territories on January 24. With this, Jio users across 184 cities will be able to benefit from Jio True 5G services.

Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in most of these cities, the company said.

“This is by far one of the largest rollouts of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world.We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023. The entire nation will be able to enjoy and benefit from Jio True 5G services by December 2023," said a Jio spokesperson commenting on the occasion.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.