    Jio, Airtel up mobile subscribers tally, Voda Idea loses 18.2 lakh users in November: TRAI data

    PTI
    January 27, 2023 / 08:34 PM IST

    Telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel cumulatively gained nearly 25 lakh mobile subscribers in November even as troubled Vodafone Idea lost nearly 18.3 lakh customers, according to data by sector regulator TRAI.

    India's largest telco Reliance Jio cemented its lead in the market adding 14.26 lakh net subscribers in November, whereas Airtel added 10.56 lakh users.

    At the end of November 2022, Jio's mobile subscriber tally stood at 42.28 crore, the levels rising from 42.13 crore during the previous month.

    Bharti Airtel's subscriber gains pushed up mobile user count of the Sunil Mittal-led company to 36.60 crore in November.