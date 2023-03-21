Jio 5G roll-out: True 5G reaches 41 more cities, customers can try for free

(Image: News18 Creative)

Reliance Jio on March 21 announced that it is launching True 5G services in 41 additional cities across 16 states and Union Territories (UTs). Jio is the first telecom operator to extend 5G services in most of these cities, the company said in a filing with the exchanges.

“We are thrilled to witness the rapid uptake of Jio True 5G by millions of users across the nation, and we believe that the transformative power of our network will uplift their lives through multiple digital touchpoints,” a spokesperson for Jio said. They added that roll-out is expanding “at a rapid pace”.

The release noted that from March 21, 2023, Jio users in the 41 cities will also be able to try out the Jio Welcome Offer to experience Unlimited Data at 1 Gbps+ speeds at no additional cost.

Here’s a list of the cities:

Andhra Pradesh: Adoni, Badvel, Chilakaluripet, Gudivada, Kadiri, Narsapur, Rayachoti, Srikalahasti, Tadepalligudem.

Goa: Margao

Haryana: Fatehabad, Gohana, Hansi, Narnaul, Palwal.

Himachal Pradesh: Paonta Sahib

Jammu & Kashmir: Rajouri

Jharkhand: Dumka

Karnataka: Robertsonpet

Kerala: Kanhangad, Nedumangad, Taliparamba, Thalassery, Thiruvalla.

Madhya Pradesh: Betul, Dewas, Vidisha.

Maharashtra: Bhandara, Wardha.

Mizoram: Lunglei

Odisha: Byasanagar, Rayagada.

Punjab: Hoshiarpur

Rajasthan: Tonk

Tamil Nadu: Karaikudi, Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Theni Allinagaram, Udhagamandalam, Vaniyambadi.

Tripura: Kumarghat

Reliance Jio Infocomm is a subsidiary of Jio Platforms. The statement added that the company has built a world-class all-IP data strong future proof network with 4G LTE technology from the "ground-up".

