you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 11:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Jindal Steel & Power Q3 steel production at 1.61 MT

JSPL's Raigarh and Angul operations contributed 8,17,344 and 7,92,822 metric tonnes to the production in October-December period.

PTI
 
 
Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) on January 7 said its steel production stood at 1.61 million tonnes (MT) in the December quarter of the ongoing fiscal year.

"JSPL has witnessed the highest ever quarterly production of 1.61 million tonnes of steel in Q3 FY19-20," the company said in a filing to the BSE.



On a standalone basis, Rebar Mill, Angul achieved the highest ever quarterly production of 2,58,026 metric tonnes rebar, the company said. Rail mill in Raigarh achieved quarterly production of 1,65,473 metric tonnes rails and structure.

"JSPL has delivered a solid performance in Q3 of FY19-20. Despite adverse market conditions, JSPL has achieved these results...," the company's MD VR Sharma said.

Shares of JSPL were trading 2.07 per cent higher at Rs 170.25 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.

First Published on Jan 7, 2020 11:37 am

tags #Jindal Steel & Power

