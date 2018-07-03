App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 11:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) posts 36% rise in domestic crude steel production in Q1

"JSPL also recorded a 46 percent growth in domestic sales during first quarter of 2018-19 to 1.18 million tonnes, up from 0.81 million tonne in the first quarter of the previous fiscal," Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private steel maker JSPL today reported a 36 percent rise in the domestic crude steel production to 1.23 million tonnes (MT) for the quarter ended June 30. The company had clocked production of 0.90 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

"JSPL also recorded a 46 percent growth in domestic sales during first quarter of 2018-19 to 1.18 million tonnes, up from 0.81 million tonne in the first quarter of the previous fiscal," Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) said in a statement.

In India, the company has two integrated steel plants in Raigarh and Angul.

JSPL had posted quarterly crude steel production at 1.26 million tonnes as of March 31, 2018.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 11:45 am

tags #Business #Jindal Steel & Power

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.