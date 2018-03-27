Jindal Steel plans to triple output at its Texas plant amid Trump's tariff war

Jindal Steel plans to triple output at its Texas plant amid the trade war scenario sparked after President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium, reported Times of India.

“We expect to triple the production, sales and revenue at the facility post the modernization,” Parth Jindal, Director of JSW USA, told the paper adding the increased output will help cater to demands from Mexico and parts of Latin America.

The US unit of JSW Steel will also consider investing about USD 500 million in Texas, as per a statement issued by Jindal Steel. The steelmaker company added that the firm will invest about USD 150 million to raise capacity at its existing plate and pipe mill complex while spending the rest to set up a new hot metal facility.

JSW's move comes when the two major economies — US and China — are indulged in a trade war. After Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on imported steel with an aim to control flow of cheap foreign supplies that hurt American mills, China hit back. President Xi Jinping announced counter-tariffs on USD 3 billion of US imports from pork to steel, which escalated the trade war that has already started to impact global markets.

Looking at the US crude oil market and the demands that it would create in the near future, Jindal said this is the right time to start investing in the US economy.

"This is the right time to invest in the US economy, and specially in manufacturing of steel," said Jindal, adding there may be a huge replacement of old pipeline infrastructure that was built predominantly in the 1960s and 70s, which would increase steel demand.

Jindal aims to bring steel manufacturing back to the US which is why he is stepping up investment in the Texas unit of the Indian conglomerate that was bought in 2008.

Currently, the unit produces 300,000 metric tons a year. The production is likely to churn out additional 1 million tons after the modernisation and expansion that will be in the next 24 months, Jindal told the paper.

“We are keen to make a very big impact in the steel industry,” Jindal added.