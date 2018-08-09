App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 06:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Jindal Steel and Power posts profit in Q1 after 14 quarters

India's Jindal Steel and Power Ltd posted its first profit in 15 quarters on Thursday and beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher iron and steel sales.

Net profit was 1.81 billion rupees ($26.37 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of 3.87 billion rupees a year ago. Analysts were expecting a profit of 1.33 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters.

Jindal Steel and Power's steel sales rose 40 percent in the quarter to 1.61 million tonnes, the company said.

While global growth outlook for steel remained robust, the US-China trade spat poses some risk, the company added.
