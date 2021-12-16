MARKET NEWS

English
Jindal Stainless eyes Rs 500 crore revenue from chequered sheet business in 3 years

PTI
December 16, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST
 
 
Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) is aiming to garner a revenue of Rs 500 crore from its hot-rolled stainless steel chequered sheet business over the next three years.

The current size of the chequered sheet market in India is 2,00,000 tonnes annually and is growing at an annual rate of 8 per cent, the stainless steel player said in a statement on Thursday.

In the statement, JSL said, the company has launched India’s first branded chequered stainless steel sheet with brand name Infinity. The company aims to capture 20 per cent market share over the next three years, amounting to an additional business potential of Rs 500 crore from the new business.

The product was launched by JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal at the 'International Railway Equipment Exhibition 2021' organized by industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

"The launch of our branded stainless steel chequered sheet is another step towards bringing in quality consciousness for the end-customer. We are targeting annual sales of 40,000 tonnes (of the product).

"Although chequered sheets have been in use for transport and industrial applications, stainless steel chequered sheets, given their remarkably superior offerings, are sure to change the dynamics within this category," Jindal said.

Chequered sheets find applications in flooring of factories and plants, automobile (bus and trucks) steps and floors, railway track bridges, architectural stairs and flooring etc.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Jindal Stainless
first published: Dec 16, 2021 02:55 pm

