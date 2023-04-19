 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Jindal Stainless board approves Abhyuday Jindal's re-appointment as MD; Rs 82 crore dividend for FY23

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 07:31 PM IST

The board has fixed April 26, 2023, as the record date for determining entitlement of members for the purpose of payment of special interim dividend which will be completed by May 17, 2023, the company said.

Abhyuday Jindal

Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Wednesday said its board has approved the reappointment of Abhyuday Jindal as the company's Managing Director and an interim dividend of Re 1 for 2022-23.

"Payment of special interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share (face value of Rs 2 per equity share) for FY23 upon successful completion of the merger process and consequent listing of new shares of the merged entity," JSL said in a regulatory filing.

The board has fixed April 26, 2023, as the record date for determining entitlement of members for the purpose of payment of special interim dividend which will be completed by May 17, 2023, it said.

The board at its meeting on Wednesday also approved the reappointment of Abhyuday Jindal as MD for a term of five years effective May 1, 2023.