JICA, Citi to provide $125 million to Indusind Bank for onlending to agri sector

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

Indusind will be utilising the co-finance funding for onlending to the agricultural sector in the country, as per an official statement issued on Tuesday.

Japanese lender JICA has teamed up with Citibank to provide a USD 125 million funding line to domestic private sector lender Indusind Bank.

The funding includes a JPY 13 billion (approx USD 97.45 million) loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and another USD 30 million from Citi to Indusind, it said.

The statement said Citi arranged the high impact social finance offering to improve financial access for farmers and catalyze capital investment in the agricultural sector in India.