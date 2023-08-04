Jhunjhunwala-backed Rare Enterprises holds 6-month lock-in post Concord Biotech listing

Rare was founded by the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Rare Enterprises, a key shareholder in Concord Biotech with a 24.09 percent stake will have lock-in for six months post the pharmaceutical company's IPO listing, the Concord management told Moneycontrol. Rare was founded by the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

The IPO, as indicated by draft papers, exclusively comprises a 2.09 crore equity shares offer for sale (OFS) by Helix Investment Holdings, supported by Quadrant Capital, a private equity firm. The sale will net approximately Rs 1,075 crore for Quadrant Capital.

Helix Investment, backed by Quadrant, entered into an investment in Concord in 2016. As per the prevailing private equity norms, the lock-in period for this investment, typically spanning five to six years, has elapsed, thereby leading to Helix’s exit The investment from Rare Enterprises dates back to 2004 and the firm is free to sell its stake, if it chooses to, once the lock-in period ends.

OFS only IPO

Investors often have mixed sentiments towards Offer for Sale (OFS) only Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) due to a few reasons. OFS IPOs involve the sale of existing shares held by current shareholders, rather than the issue of new shares to raise capital for the company. This can lead to concerns over limited capital growth, shareholders’ intention, valuation consideration and the company’s performance among other things.

In terms of the company’s financial performance, the margin profile seems to be stabilising.

Margins seem to be stabilising

Concord Biotech's financial landscape has undergone notable shifts, with operational margins stabilising around 40-42 percent in 2023. This follows a period of margin compression, dropping from 53 percent in the Covid year 2021 to 38 percent in 2022, attributed primarily to the commissioning of newer units. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Lalit Sethi, expects these margins to stabilise around 40 percent with the increased capacity utilisation of these units.

The company continues to look more inwards for its growth, strategically.

Concord biotech’s strategic perspective

While the China Plus One Strategy hasn't yielded significant results due to a lack of comparable players in the region, Concord Biotech sees medium-term opportunities in the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) space. The company envisions catering to players seeking larger capacities, competitive pricing, and facilities with global approvals. On the domestic front, Concord Biotech continues to bolster its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) market contribution, aligning with the government's "aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant) initiative. At present, approximately 50 percent of the company's API revenues originate from top Indian formulation players.

More about the IPO

Concord Biotech's IPO offer bidding is set to initiate on August 4 and conclude on August 8, with the anchor book opening briefly on August 3. Following this, the basis of allotment for IPO shares will be finalised by August 11, and equity shares transferred to eligible investors' demat accounts by August 17. Refunds for unsuccessful investors will be credited to their bank accounts by August 14. The company's listing debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) is scheduled for August 18.