Jharkhand used blockchain tech to distribute 30,000 quintals of seeds to farmers at subsidised rate

The Directorate of Agriculture, Jharkhand, and blockchain tech company SettleMint announced on August 18 that seeds were distributed to farmers using a blockchain-based platform. The move is aimed at reducing pilferage and getting rid of spurious seeds that the farmers receive under various government schemes including the seed exchange scheme.

At present, over 3 lakh farmers are registered on the platform, and 30,000 quintals of seeds have been distributed so far. Jharkhand has distributed over 300 seed varieties of more than 30 crops during both the kharif and rabi seasons at a subsidised rate. In the current Kharif season, the distribution of seeds of cereals, pulses and oilseeds was done using blockchain technology.

The blockchain platform tracks seed supply distribution across all steps — from issuing of supply orders by the Directorate of Agriculture, to placing of seed demand by the District Agriculture Officer and tracking seed distribution from empanelled government seed producing agency to distributors, retailers, large area multi-purpose cooperative societies/ primary agriculture cooperative societies, FPOs, and finally, the farmers, Jharkhand Agriculture Director Nesha Oraon said.

According to the Jharkhand Department of Agriculture, each farmer is registered on the blockchain-based platform along with their Aadhaar number and mobile number and information on seed distribution is updated on the system after the farmers enter the OTP they receive.

This helps the government keep a tab on the distribution of seeds to farmers in districts as well as cooperatives, the quantity and variety of the seed being purchased by farmers, as well as the number of times a farmer is purchasing it, in real-time.

Through the use of blockchain technology, the state envisions to create a database that can be used to enhance the delivery of various agriculture and horticulture schemes and enable micro monitoring of every district in the state. Oraon said there are plans to enable e-KYC authentication of the Aadhaar number of farmers on the system in future and use blockchain technology to track the distribution of seeds, inputs, implements etc, under all the schemes being implemented by the Jharkhand Directorate of Agriculture.

The director further said: “It is the utmost priority of this government to make quality seeds available to the farmers at the right time, along with filtering of middlemen, identification of the beneficiaries and creation of farmers’ database.”

SettleMint CEO Shahzad Fatmi said blockchain is revolutionising agrarian supply chains by making them more transparent and traceable.