Jharkhand govt tables Rs 1.16 lakh crore budget for FY24 in assembly

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

Members of the opposition BJP and AJSU Party staged a walk-out of the assembly during the budget speech by the state finance minister.

The Jharkhand government on Friday tabled a Rs 1.16 lakh crore budget for the 2023-24 fiscal in the assembly. The budgetary estimates for FY24 were 15 per cent higher than the previous annual financial statement.

The Hemant Soren government had presented a budget of Rs 1.01 lakh crore for the financial year 2022-23.

"I lay on the table of the House a budget of Rs 1,16,418 crore for the financial year 2023-24," Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon said in the House.

