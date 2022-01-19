MARKET NEWS

JFL launches US fried chicken brand Popeyes in India, opens first restaurant in Bengaluru

Its India menu will feature the signature Cajun-flavoured, world-famous chicken sandwich, which took the internet by storm in August 2019 in the United States. There will also be an array of vegetarian options on the Indian menu.

PTI
January 19, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, the country’s leading quick-service restaurant (QSR) operator, on Wednesday announced to launch the iconic US Fried Chicken brand Popeyes in India by opening its first store in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Louisiana-born Popeyes was founded in 1972 and has been one of America’s most popular and fastest-growing chicken brands.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), which is also a master franchise of brands such as Dominos and Dunkin’ Donuts, will open two more Popeyes restaurants in Bengaluru soon thereafter, according to a statement.

JFL, part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, had last year announced to sign a Master Franchise and Development Agreement, with Popeyes for markets such as India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.

Jubilant Foodworks Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and its co-Chairman Hari S Bhartia said, “We are confident that Popeyes will not only delight guests but also strategically complement our portfolio and fortify JFL’s leadership in the QSR domain.” “The unique, delicious and wholesome Cajun flavours of Popeyes are certain to appeal to the Indian audience

“Over the years, Popeyes has emerged as one of the most loved brands across the globe, and we aspire to recreate that same excitement and loyalty for Popeyes and its signature dishes in India as well,” JFL Chief Executive Officer Pratik Pota said.

David Shear, president of RBI International, the parent company of Popeyes, said: “This new country entry illustrates our commitment to serving more guests around the world with our signature blend of spices and flavours. We are confident that our India guests will love their Fried Chicken from Popeyes, and we look forward to this launch.” Popeyes is best known for its spicy New Orleans style fried chicken and chicken sandwich.

Its India menu will feature the signature Cajun-flavoured, world-famous chicken sandwich, which took the internet by storm in August 2019 in the United States. There will also be an array of vegetarian options on the Indian menu.

Popeyes will have its app and a website allowing customers to experience the food at home as well. JFL has built its own in-house delivery fleet of e-bikes.
Tags: #Jubilant Foodworks Limited
first published: Jan 19, 2022 06:43 pm

