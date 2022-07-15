Jewellers heartened by drop in gold price, risk lies in possible global recession

Representative image

Plunging gold prices on the back of a surging dollar have cheered the gold jewellery industry, which is already clocking better sales than last year.

While the international gold prices have sunk to a 15-month low, the precious metal’s price in India has not declined in tandem thanks to a recent import duty hike and a weak rupee. The global spot gold price was hovering around $ 1,704 per ounce on July 15.

The current gold price in India is still 3 percent above that a year ago. On the other hand, international gold prices have slumped by 6 percent to 7 percent from a year earlier

But Indian prices have fallen to a three-month-low at Rs 46,500 per 10 gm for 22-carat gold used by jewellers. The price had touched Rs 48,400 per 10 gm in April, the highest so far in 2022. If the dollar continues to rise, it could test the Rs 44,900 reached in January.

Akshaya Tritiya sales in May saw a 20 percent jump over the pre-COVID levels of 2019, spurred by a slight drop in price. The jewellery sector is hopeful of maintaining the trend this year with gold prices likely to remain in the lower range.

Gold booking scheme

“The uptick in sales is continuing though the drop in gold prices is not as much as in Gulf countries where they don’t have import duty,’’ said M P Ahammed, chairman of Malabar Gold and Diamonds, which has a wide network of showrooms in India and abroad.

“The new generation know when to buy gold in this digital age. The measures introduced by us like one rate for gold in India, buyback and advance booking schemes have helped boost sales. One rate for gold in the country has worked very well in North India, where they used to have different rates in various regions,’’ he said.

To boost sales, most leading jewellers have launched advance booking schemes where you can book the gold ornament at the current rate for delivery later.

If the gold rates go up during the period, you can get the jewellery at the price at which it was booked. But if prices decline, then you can purchase it at the lower rate. The scheme has benefitted people who are planning gold purchases for marriage.

Changing trends

But gold purchase patterns have changed in rural regions after the pandemic. Earlier, the people in the rural areas used to buy small amounts of gold whenever they had money.

“But that has changed in many places. They now buy mostly when there is a family event, and celebrations have come down,’’ said Joy Alukkas, chairman of Joyalukkas Group.

In metros, social media influence is reflected in gold purchases, particularly by youngsters who prefer lightweight jewellery.

“Like dresses they want to wear new ornaments for different occasions and showcase them on social media,’’ Alukkas said.

Recession risk

While the indications are that gold prices will continue to go south because of the dollar’s surge, analysts warn that the trend could correct if the global economy falls into recession, which is a possibility if growth stagnates in the current quarter, the previous one having already registered negative growth.

“Such a situation may prompt the US Federal Reserve and other Central banks to go slow on rate hikes which they have been doing to control inflation. If that happens, then gold and silver prices as well as the rates of metals may see an upswing,’’ said Prathamesh Mallya, assistant vice president, research and commodities, Angel Broking.