you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 01, 2018 10:52 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Jeweller Nirav Modi's bankrupt US firm gets strong interest from buyers: Court papers

Firestar Diamond Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on February 26 in the United States, following accusations that other firms led by Modi and his uncle colluded with officials of Punjab National Bank to secure unauthorised loans starting 2011.

A bankrupt U.S. firm of jeweller Nirav Modi, who is accused of being involved in a $2 billion bank fraud in his home country, has received strong early expressions of interest from buyers, according to court filings.

Firestar Diamond Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on February 26 in the United States, following accusations that other firms led by Modi and his uncle colluded with officials of Punjab National Bank to secure unauthorised loans starting 2011.

Indian investigators have subsequently attached or seized various assets belonging to Modi and his companies. Firestar is not named in the police complaint.

