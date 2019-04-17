JetPrivilege says value of JPMiles 'safe and intact'

JetPrivilege on April 17 issued a statement saying that the value of their members' JPMiles are "secure and remain intact", shortly after Jet Airways announced that it will temporarily halt operations.

"With our air reward offering, 'Select Flights', members have the choice to redeem their JPMiles to fly free across more airlines, any destinations, any flights and any seats in India and globally, starting with the same JPMiles requirement as before which was applicable on Jet Airways and its partner airlines," it said.

Also Read: Jet Airways halts operations temporarily as banks reject funding request

The statement also reassured that Jet Privilege is a separate, independent entity, which is part of the Etihad Aviation Group.

"As always, our members can also continue to use their JPMiles on hotel stays, fuel & 2500+ merchandise options on the JetPrivilege Reward Store," read the statement.