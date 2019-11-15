Jet Privilege goes for brand revamp; to be known as 'InterMiles'

Jet Privilege (JPPL) on November 14 unveiled a new brand identity 'InterMiles' as part of its growth strategy.

"InterMiles will encompass both the award-winning loyalty and rewards programme (previously, JetPrivilege) and the ubiquitous rewards and recognition currency (previously, JPMiles)," the company statement read.

JPPL, part of Etihad Aviation Group which holds 50.1 per cent stake, said it offers the members the opportunity to earn and redeem 'InterMiles' across more than 10 categories and over 150 programme partners.

Jet Airways, which is undergoing insolvency process, still holds 49.9 per cent shareholding in the company. The full-service airline shuttered operations in April after running out of cash.

Noting that interchangeability is the key element, JPPL Managing Director Manish Dureja said there is only a brand change and new benefits and features will be part of the programme.

"For us, we have to run the business and grow the business. As part of our strategy, we have decided to do it under a different brand... It is basically extending the strategy in the last five years of going forward," he told PTI.

When asked about the impact of Jet Airways insolvency, Dureja said, "we are not impacted (by it)".

JPPL was set up to manage and further develop JPMiles, a loyalty and rewards programme. It was carved out as a separate entity from Jet Airways in 2013 and has close to 10 million members and around 135 staff.

Even as Jet Airways faced turbulence before being forced to ground operations, JPPL has been a profitable venture. The company's profit after tax rose to Rs 129.82 crore last year from Rs 121.64 crore in 2017, as per a document issued for prospective bidders of Jet Airways under the insolvency process.

According to the company, 'InterMiles' suggests the interchangeable nature of the rewards currency where it can be earned and redeemed across platforms including airlines, hotels, dine, shop, and fuel.

"We are embarking on a new journey with InterMiles, built on sound business fundamentals, the trust of millions of members and the passion of a committed team. What started as a frequent flyer programme has become the platform of choice that empowers our members to fulfil their travel and lifestyle aspirations," Dureja said in the release.

About the new design, JPPL said: "the marque, comprising a dot (the first step of the journey) and dash (the way/ path one takes on the journey), signifies the brand's promise to customers to make their every journey more rewarding".

The brand colour is a bespoke shade, 'Twilight Red' that combines warmth, enthusiasm, playfulness and energy that would appeal to the core target group of experience seekers, it added. Members can earn miles through 'intermiles.com' website.

To a query on whether JPPL is looking for an airline partner, Dureja said it continuously evaluates partnerships and that the company is also well-funded.