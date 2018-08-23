App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet mulls selling meals in some of its domestic flights

Jet, Air India and Tata Group’s Vistara are the three FSCs (Full Service Carriers) in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In an attempt to increase revenue and decrease costs, Jet Airways is considering selling meals and beverages in the economy class of some of its domestic flights, The Times of India has reported.

Jet Airways told BSE on Wednesday that in its meeting on August 27 – when the airline is due to announce its Q1 results – it will take up the matter in relation to cost reduction initiatives and turnaround plan.

Sources have told the paper that the airline is working on a transformation plan that includes reducing the high sales, distribution and employee costs. Buy-on-board could be a part of this plan which is still in progress. Earlier it had even proposed cutting the salaries of pilots, but it was faced with stiff resistance.

In 2017-18, Jet had reported a loss of Rs 768 crore; and is now aiming to cut its non-fuel costs by 12 – 15 percent which amounts to Rs 2,133 – 2,667 crore. When asked if the airline will start selling meals on board, a Jet spokesperson told the paper that “the airline continually reviews its products and services framework base on guest feedback” and that its customer insights are obtained from “guest preferences and choice”. He also said that while Jet continues to be a Full Service Carrier (FSC), “all possible steps are being taken to increase revenue, reduce costs and improve customer experience.”

related news

Jet, Air India and Tata Group’s Vistara are the three FSCs in India. From August 29, Vistara will give the option of a basic economy fare called ‘lite’ where like low cost carriers, flyers will have to buy meals on board. While ‘lite’ will be an option, regular economy fares will remain as such, where Vistara passengers get meals without any extra charge.

Air India is also planning to give packed items with longer shelf life (such as cookies or peanuts) instead of meal trays in flights with duration less than one hour.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 01:37 pm

tags #Air India #Jet Airways #low cost carrier airlines #Vistara Airlines

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.