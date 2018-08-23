Jet mulls selling meals in some of its domestic flights

In an attempt to increase revenue and decrease costs, Jet Airways is considering selling meals and beverages in the economy class of some of its domestic flights, The Times of India has reported.

Jet Airways told BSE on Wednesday that in its meeting on August 27 – when the airline is due to announce its Q1 results – it will take up the matter in relation to cost reduction initiatives and turnaround plan.

Sources have told the paper that the airline is working on a transformation plan that includes reducing the high sales, distribution and employee costs. Buy-on-board could be a part of this plan which is still in progress. Earlier it had even proposed cutting the salaries of pilots, but it was faced with stiff resistance.

In 2017-18, Jet had reported a loss of Rs 768 crore; and is now aiming to cut its non-fuel costs by 12 – 15 percent which amounts to Rs 2,133 – 2,667 crore. When asked if the airline will start selling meals on board, a Jet spokesperson told the paper that “the airline continually reviews its products and services framework base on guest feedback” and that its customer insights are obtained from “guest preferences and choice”. He also said that while Jet continues to be a Full Service Carrier (FSC), “all possible steps are being taken to increase revenue, reduce costs and improve customer experience.”

Jet, Air India and Tata Group’s Vistara are the three FSCs in India. From August 29, Vistara will give the option of a basic economy fare called ‘lite’ where like low cost carriers, flyers will have to buy meals on board. While ‘lite’ will be an option, regular economy fares will remain as such, where Vistara passengers get meals without any extra charge.

Air India is also planning to give packed items with longer shelf life (such as cookies or peanuts) instead of meal trays in flights with duration less than one hour.