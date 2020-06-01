App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet fuel price hiked by Rs 11,030.62 to Rs 33,575.37/Kl in Delhi

The price of ATF in Mumbai is Rs 33,070.56/Kl, while in Kolkata the cost is Rs 38,543.48/Kl.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The cost of jet fuel has been raised by Rs 11,030.62 to Rs 33,575.37/Kl in Delhi.

The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) in Mumbai is Rs 33,070.56/Kl while in Kolkata the cost is Rs 38,543.48/Kl.

Also read: Domestic cooking gas price hiked effective from June 1

The costs are applicable from June 1, according to Indian Oil's website.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)




