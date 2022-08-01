Jet fuel price cut by 12% to Rs 1.21 lakh/kl in Delhi, LPG cylinder price down Rs 44.50

Jet fuel, which makes up for almost 40 percent of the running cost of an airline, has this year surged to new highs (Representative Image)

The prices of air turbine fuel (ATF) have been slashed by a mighty 12 percent to Rs 1.21 lakh per kilolitre in Delhi on August 1, as per a notification from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

ATF prices for domestic airlines in metros now stand at: Rs 121,915.57 in Delhi, Rs 128,425.21 in Kolkata; Rs 120,875.86 in Mumbai; and Rs 126,516.29 in Chennai.

Further, jet fuel prices for domestic airlines flying international routes in metros are as follows: Delhi at $1,161.28/kl, Kolkata at $1,201.42/kl, Mumbai at $1,157.52/kl; and Chennai at $1,156.67/kl.

This is only the third reduction in rates this year. ATF prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on rates of benchmark international oil rates in the previous fortnight.

Earlier on July 16, ATF prices were slashed by Rs 3,084.94 per kilolitre or 2.2 percent to Rs 138,147.93 per kl, reflecting a fall in international oil prices, a price notification of state-run fuel retailers showed.

Prices had peaked to Rs 141,232.87 per kl (Rs 141.23 per litre) in May 2022.

Prior to that, prices were hiked by the steepest ever 16 percent on June 16, to catapult rates to an all-time high of Rs 1.41 lakh per kilolitre in Delhi. The ATF prices had then nearly doubled in 2022, up 91 percent in the last six months.

The jet fuel prices on June 3 were cut by 1.3 percent — the first reduction after 10 rounds of price hikes and the first this year — on softening international crude oil rates.

Further, a cut in liquid petroleum gas (LPG) prices has also been announced today, on August 1. As per a price notification, price of the 19-kg Commercial LPG Cylinder has been cut by Rs 44.50 to Rs 1,976.50 per cylinder in Delhi.