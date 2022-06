The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) -- the fuel that helps airplanes fly -- has been hiked by 16.3 percent to an all-time high of Rs 1.41 lakh per kilolitre in Delhi, CNBC TV-18 reported on June 16. ATF price has nearly doubled In 2022, up 91% in the last six months.

Jet fuel prices on June 3 were cut by 1.3 percent -- the first reduction after 10 rounds of price hikes -- on softening international crude oil rates.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more)