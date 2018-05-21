Jet Airways willing to look at Air India acquisition, says Naresh Goyal

Despite being focused on its own business at the moment, Jet Airways has not ruled out acquiring India’s ailing national carrier Air India, Chairman Naresh Goyal was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"We are looking at our own business. But I am not saying that we will not look at Air India, I’ve never said that. Ultimately we will always see what is the best approach ahead of us, and for the country," Goyal told the news agency.

The plan to privatise the national carrier, he said, is “a brave and very good decision” for the country, and that it will ultimately prove successful. Goyal’s comment assumes significance as the flag carrier has not been able find takers as yet, despite the government trying to sweeten the offer.

IndiGo, which is India’s largest airline by market share, has said that it is no longer keen on acquiring Air India. The low-cost carrier was the only airline to have shown interest in the divestment process since it was announced.

Ajay Singh, Chairman of low-cost carrier Spicejet, had in January ruled his airline out of the race for the privatisation-bound Air India saying, "we are too small to bid for a large airline like the national carrier."

The Centre has proposed a 76 percent stake sale in Air India, and a 100 percent stake sale in its international low-cost subsidiary Air India Express, to the same buyer. It is also planning to sell half of its ground-handling subsidiary separately.

Singapore Airlines and Tata Group, which jointly run Vistara, have said they are open to a deal for Air India.