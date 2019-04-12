App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 09:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jet Airways' union seeks FIR against Naresh Goyal, CEO, SBI chief over salaries

The airline earlier in the day, the airline said its international operations would stand suspended till April 15, after it suspended all its overseas operations Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The employee union of Jet Airways, which is facing its worst crisis, Friday sought to register FIRs against airlines' founder Naresh Goyal, chief executive Vinay Dube and SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar for non- payment of March salary, even as passengers continue to bear the brunt of last minute cancellations and missing refunds.

The airline earlier in the day, the airline said its international operations would stand suspended till April 15, after it suspended all its overseas operations Thursday.

In the Capital, sources said the PMO has called for an urgent meeting to resolve the crisis at the airline, which is currently operating only 11 of its 123 strong fleet as lessors have grounded close to 90 planes so far since February. This forced the airline to ground its entire operations across the Eastern and Northeastern regions since Thursday.

Earlier in the day, over 200 employees, under union president and NCP lawmaker Kiran Pawaskar, took out a march from the airport to Jet headquarters Siroya Centre, in Andheri and met senior management,though they wanted to meet Dube.

related news

Later, they went to the police seeking to register an FIR against Goyal, Dube and Kumar, SBI is the lead lender to the airline, who are wresting the control of the airline now.

"We have to inform you that Jet has not paid our March salaries of date. We call upon you to register offences for cheating, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of funds and other offences under relevant sections of the law," Pawaskar, who heads the All-India Jet Airways Officers & Staff Association, said in a complaint to senior inspector of the suburban Sahar police station.

Before meeting the management, Pawaskar addressed the employees and blamed the government policies for the downfall of the airline. He also claimed that whatever the little money the airline is earning now is being used to make refunds to the passengers.

In the meanwhile, the stranded passengers at the Mumbai airport alleged that they are not getting refunds and are being forced to shell out much higher price for last- minute tickets.

"I had a flight to New Delhi this evening, but when I reached the airport I was informed that the flight was cancelled. When I sought the refund, I was told to collect it from my travel agent," said an aggrieved passenger.

However, the employees complained that due to the last minute cancellations, they are in the line of fire of the harried passengers.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 09:40 pm

tags #Business #India #Jet Airways

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs DC: DC under pressure after Ruthle ...

Exclusive: Alia Bhatt reveals when the shooting for Inshallah is set t ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora visit Lilavati Hospital, what's cooking ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

PewDiePie takes down both his songs defaming India post Delhi HC order ...

Is Malaika Arora's cryptic post about a soulmate dedicated to Arjun Ka ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

Jet Union Seeks FIR Against Goyal, CEO, SBI Chief Over Salaries

Peace Talks May Suffer if Myanmar’s Army Fails to Release its Leader ...

Spl Forces Trained for Surgical Strike Even Before Uri, Says Former Ar ...

'Enough Son, Please Return Home': Rabri Devi Makes An Emotional Appeal ...

TikTok Removes Over 6 Million Videos for Violating Community Guideline ...

Modi Govt Wants to Make Everybody a Chowkidar: Jeers Navjot Singh Sidh ...

Mum With 'Secrets' of Many Parties, 'Overzealous' Prashant Kishor's Po ...

Letter by Military Veterans 'Disgusting Act' by Grand Alliance, Says J ...

'Insensitive, Irresponsible, Useless': Chandrababu Naidu Lashes Out at ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi asks "Why fake liberals are abs ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

BJP govt brought unemployment out of the closet, says Maneka Gandhi

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

BJP struggles to assuage hurt Dalit pride in Gujarat's Junagarh; Una f ...

Julian Assange arrested: WikiLeaks founder’s extradition to US likel ...

Ex-CJI Dipak Misra's argument in favour of non-criminalisation of mari ...

Game of Thrones season 8: The Night King and Lord of Light could both ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

NBA Playoffs preview: With Golden State Warriors eyeing a threepeat, h ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

TCS vs Infosys: Software majors beat revenue, profit estimates, but mi ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.