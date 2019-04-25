App
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways to validate refund claims in 45 days: Report

The carrier has provided travel agents a web interface to submit refund applications, which can be submitted till May 20

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Jet Airways’ customers should heave a sigh of relief as the cash-strapped airline said it would validate claims for flight ticket refunds within 45 days, reports Mint. Customers have been seeking refunds after the airline halted operations last week.

The carrier has provided travel agents a web interface to submit refund applications that can be submitted till May 20, the newspaper report stated.

“IATA (International Air Transport Association) will settle the monies post closure of Jet’s (Jet Airways) refund claim review period against the deposit held by IATA. It can also raise a demand from Jet in case of a shortfall in refund claims and deposits held by it,” the airline said in a communication to travel agents on April 23.

Claims of the passengers who purchased tickets via credit cards will be validated by Jet Airways and credit card companies every Monday, the newspaper report also said.

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

Jet Airways has been facing a financial crisis since February, and things seem to have deteriorated after its founder Naresh Goyal and his wife Anitha stepped down from the board in March while lenders refused to issue emergency funds.

The airline used IATA’s billing and settlement process gateway (BSP) for tickets booked through its agents. The latter made a single payment to the BSP, which, in turn, made consolidated payments to each airline.

But, with Jet Airways having suspended operations on April 17, IATA too followed suit by suspending the airline’s membership to its clearing house system.

All refund applications submitted before April 18 are cleared by IATA, and pay-outs have been initiated, the report quotes a Mumbai-based travel agent as saying. “We have been informed by IATA that the refund applications submitted after 18 April will take some more time to be cleared as per its guidelines. We don’t know how long yet," said the travel agent.

The airline trade body has a weekly settlement system in place with travel agents.
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 11:36 am

