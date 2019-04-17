App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 06:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways to temporarily halt operations as banks reject funding request: Report

The lenders, led by SBI, were originally expected to transfer Rs 1,500 crore, which was later brought pared to Rs 1,000 crore. But now, even Rs 400 crore is out of the question as not all banks are ready to part with any more money for a carrier that owes them more than Rs 8,000 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Jet Airways is set to temporarily halt operations from April 17 onward after banks rejected the debt-laden carrier's request for emergency funding, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The airline, saddled with roughly $1.2 billion of bank debt, has been teetering for weeks after failing to receive a stop-gap loan of about $217 million from its lenders, as part of a rescue deal agreed in late March.

Jet and its lead lender State Bank of India (SBI) did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CEO Vinay Dube earlier wrote to banks asking for Rs 400 crore on April 16. This, despite officials at the Ministry of Finance saying banks are working on a package for Jet Airways and the funds would be made available.

The lenders, led by SBI, were originally expected to transfer Rs 1,500 crore, which was later brought pared to Rs 1,000 crore. But now, even Rs 400 crore is out of the question as not all banks are ready to part with any more money for a carrier that owes them more than Rs 8,000 crore.

"The company, under the guidance of the Board, has reached out to our lead lender, State Bank of India, yet again and stressed on the need for urgent funding requirements, critical to the continuation of the operations of our airline," Dube had told employees in a statement.

The airline was operating five aircraft on April 17 and may continue with the same till oil marketing companies stop fuel supply. "If the money doesn't come through, OMCs may stop the supply by 3 pm today," said an executive.

(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 06:26 pm

tags #Business #India #Jet Airways

