Jet Airways to make 25% payment of September salary to senior staff on October 25: Official

Struggling private carrier Jet Airways said it will disburse 25 percent of the September salary to its pilots and engineers along with the senior management on October 25.

The airline, however, in a communication to these categories of employees did not give any timeline on the payment of the rest 75 percent of the salary for last month.

The airline has over 16,000 employees on the payroll.

Jet Airways has been delaying payment of salaries to these categories of staffers since August.

"We would like to inform you that the first tranche (25 percent) of September salary will be remitted on the forthcoming week of October 25," Jet Airways Chief People Officer Rahul Taneja said in the communication.

While there is delay in the payment of the September payroll, please be reassured that the company remains committed to honour its obligation and is making every possible effort to release the remaining amount at the earliest, Taneja added in the communication.

Jet Airways spokesperson was not available for comments when contacted.

On September 6, after it defaulted on payment of August salary, the airline had informed that the salary of these three categories of staffers would be paid in two tranches - on 11 and 26 of the month - till November.

As per this payment schedule, the August salary was to be paid on September 11 and September 26.

Similarly, September salary was to be remitted into accounts on October 11 and October 26.

Though it paid the first tranche of 50 percent of August salary on September 11, it again made only 50 percent payment of the second tranche and deferred the payment of the balance amount to a later date.

It finally cleared the remaining 50 percent amount of the second instalment of September salary on October 9.

On October 14, Jet Airways had said it was "working" towards a solution (for payment) without giving a date after airline Chairman Naresh Goyal had a meeting with the president and vice president of the National Aviators Guild (NAG) at his residence in the city.

NAG claims representing over 1000 domestic pilots of the 1,800 pilots in the airline.