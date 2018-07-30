App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 10:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jet Airways to launch new services from August 1

A press release said the Bengaluru-Guwahati flight, a daily service, would leave Bengaluru at 10.15 am and land in Guwahati at 1.15 pm.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Jet Airways today announced its plan to introduce two new service from August 1 -- one from Bengaluru to Guwahati and the other from Hyderabad to Chandigarh via Indore.

A press release said the Bengaluru-Guwahati flight, a daily service, would leave Bengaluru at 10.15 am and land in Guwahati at 1.15 pm.

In the return direction, the flight would take off from Guwahati at 4.20 pm and arrive in Bengaluru at 7.30 pm, the release said.

The Hyderabad-Chandigarh flight would depart from Hyderabad at 10.50 am, land in Indore at 12.15 pm and take off at 12.45 pm to reach Chandigarh at 2.45 pm, the release said.

In the return direction, the flight would leave Chandigarh at 3.15 pm, land in Indore at 5.15 pm and take off at 6 pm to reach Hyderabad at 7.25 pm, the release said. The flight would be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, it added.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 10:08 pm

tags #Business #Jet Airways

