Jet Airways to add 144 new weekly flights from March end

Private carrier Jet Airways on Wednesday announced expansion of its domestic network, adding 144 new weekly flights comprising both non-stop and one-stop services as part of its summer schedule, which begins later this month.

The new services include flights to north-eastern cities of Imphal and Jorhat as well as Tiruchanapalli in the south from New Delhi and Mumbai, Jet Airways said today.

As part of the new schedule, Jet Airways will strengthen connectivity to the north eastern region from the national capital with non-stop services including thrice-a-week flights to Aizawl and Jorhat and four times-a-week flights to Silchar from New Delhi, it said.

The airline will also commence four times-a-week non-stop service to Imphal from Delhi, and will launch new non-stop services to Patna, Raipur and Chandigarh.

Additionally, Jet Airways will begin a daily, non-stop service for the very first time between Mumbai and Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu's temple city and a religious centre, besides a new direct service between Tiruchirappalli and Delhi.

"Our summer schedule has been designed with a combination of new services - non-stop as well as direct flights - between emerging cities, key metros and our hubs in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru," the company's senior vice president for network planning and revenue management Raj Sivakumar said.

The airlines is also commencing direct, one-stop services between Mumbai and the north eastern cities of Jorhat and Imphal, marking its return to the Manipur capital.

Imphal will also be connected with Pune with direct flights through Guwahati and Kolkata, enhancing access and connectivity between the north-east and its hubs in Mumbai and Delhi, according to the release.