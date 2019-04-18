Jet Airways saga: From soaring the skies to being temporarily grounded

The airline's share was at an all-time high in April 2005 at Rs 1,379 and currently stands at Rs 164, and falling. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 Jet Airways was incorporated in 1992 and began full operations in 1995. It was just after the Indian government had opened up the aviation industry for private players (Image: Reuters) 2/12 The company went public in 2005 at the offer price of Rs 1,100 per share and in April 2015 it touched its all-time high of Rs 1,379 3/12 In 2012, the Indian government started allowing FDI upto 49 percent in the aviation industry and just a year later in 2013, Etihad acquired a 24 percent stake in Jet for $379 million. (Image: Reuters) 4/12 In May 2018, Jet posted an unexpected loss of Rs 1,036 crore in Q4 of the FY18. This was the its first quarterly loss in 11 quarters. 5/12 The company posted yet another loss in Q1 of FY19 due to high fuel prices and announced measures to cut costs by Rs 2,000 crore over two years. (Image: Reuters) 6/12 For the first time, the airline deferred payment of salaries of pilots in October 2018 and the company started curtailing operations by grounding 13 planes. (Image: Reuters) 7/12 Founder Naresh Goyal talked to Tata and Etihad for investment in the airline to keep it afloat. (Image: Reuters) 8/12 In December, the number of cancelled flights went up to 40 per week and salaries were still not paid. Goyal promised to pay the staff in full by March 2019. 9/12 On the cusp of New Year, Jet defaulted on loan repayment for the very first time. 10/12 An EGM was convened in February that cleared a resolution plan, including a fresh allotment of shares to lenders. The situation had already turned extreme as about 50 aircraft had been grounded. (Image: Reuters) 11/12 A month later, Goyal stepped down from the board and his stake -- as well as Etihad’s -- was reduced in the airline. Staff were still not being paid salaries. (Image: Reuters) 12/12 Lenders called for EoI while CEO Vinay Dube sought emergency funding. Lenders refused to budge and the airline suspended operation until an investor is found. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Apr 18, 2019 02:47 pm