May 24, 2018 05:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jet Airways shares dive 7 pc on weak Q4 earnings

Shares of Jet Airways today plunged 7 percent after the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,036 crore in the March quarter. The stock dropped 7.03 percent to settle at Rs 391.55 on BSE.

Shares of Jet Airways today plunged 7 percent after the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,036 crore in the March quarter. The stock dropped 7.03 percent to settle at Rs 391.55 on BSE. Intra-day, it lost 10.57 percent to Rs 376.60 -- its one-year low.

On NSE, shares of the company tumbled 6.68 percent to close at Rs 392.95.

On the equity volume front, 14.88 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

The company's market valuation fell by Rs 336.09 crore to Rs 4,447.91 crore.

Jet Airways yesterday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,036 crore in the March quarter due to rise in oil prices and weaker rupee.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 602.42 crore in the year-ago period, as per the company's filing on the BSE.

The total income also declined by 3.44 percent to Rs 6,055 crore during the quarter, against Rs 6,271.21 crore in the same quarter last year, the filing said.

