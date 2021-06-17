Jet Airways shareholders reject the company's financial results for FY20
June 17, 2021 / 03:56 PM IST
Air carrier Jet Airways's shareholders reject the company's financial Results For FY20 as in the annual general meeting held on June 15, as per BSE filings.
As per the filing, the business mentioned in the company's notice prior to this one were transacted, exempting the process to receive, consider and adopt the Audited Standalone Financial Statement of the Company for the fiscal year ended March 31st,2020.
This, the carrier said was owing to the votes against outnumbering those in favour.
Jet Airways was grounded in April 2019. Hopes of many of its employees had soared after the consortium of UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and London's Kalrock Capital won the bid for the airline.
Last month, NCLT directed the ministry and DGCA to submit an affidavit clarifying their position on slots for Jet Airways.
In an additional affidavit, submitted to NCLT on June 3, the ministry and DGCA said Jet Airways does not qualify for grant of slots on the basis of historic precedence and the allocation will be based on slot allocation guidelines.