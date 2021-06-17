MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ' Unique ways of participating in agri commodity derivatives' on June 18, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Jet Airways shareholders reject the company's financial results for FY20

Air carrier Jet Airways is shareholders reject the company's financial Results For FY20 as in the annual general meeting held on June 15.

Moneycontrol News
June 17, 2021 / 03:56 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image


Air carrier Jet Airways's shareholders reject the company's financial Results For FY20 as in the annual general meeting held on June 15, as per BSE filings.

As per the filing, the business mentioned in the company's notice prior to this one were transacted, exempting the process to receive, consider and adopt the Audited Standalone Financial Statement of the Company for the fiscal year ended March 31st,2020.

This, the carrier said was owing to the votes against outnumbering those in favour.

Jet Airways was grounded in April 2019. Hopes of many of its employees had soared after the consortium of UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and London's Kalrock Capital won the bid for the airline.

Last month, NCLT directed the ministry and DGCA to submit an affidavit clarifying their position on slots for Jet Airways.

Close

In an additional affidavit, submitted to NCLT on June 3, the ministry and DGCA said Jet Airways does not qualify for grant of slots on the basis of historic precedence and the allocation will be based on slot allocation guidelines.

 
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jun 17, 2021 03:14 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.