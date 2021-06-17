Jet Airways shareholders reject the company's financial results for FY20

Representative image

Air carrier Jet Airways's shareholders reject the company's financial Results For FY20 as in the annual general meeting held on June 15, as per BSE filings.

As per the filing, the business mentioned in the company's notice prior to this one were transacted, exempting the process to receive, consider and adopt the Audited Standalone Financial Statement of the Company for the fiscal year ended March 31st,2020.

This, the carrier said was owing to the votes against outnumbering those in favour.