 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Jet Airways cuts salaries, sends 60% staff on leave without pay for 3 months as revival plan hits hurdle

Yaruqhullah Khan
Nov 18, 2022 / 04:46 PM IST

New owner the Jalan-Kalrock consortium informs NCLAT of its inability to pay additional money to clear provident fund and gratuity dues of around Rs 250 crore

Jet Airways suspended operations in 2019, following bankruptcy (Representative image/PTI)

Grounded air carrier Jet Airways has decided to send 60 percent of its employees, including senior managers, on leave without pay and the remaining staff is looking at a temporary pay cut, sources said on November 18 after the airline's revival plan hit another roadblock.

"Even Sanjiv Kapoor (Jet chief executive officer) has agreed to take a substantial pay cut," a source told Moneycontrol. Kapoor took to Twitter to calm nerves and said, “No one is being fired.”

The move comes as the revival of Jet Airways hit yet another hurdle on November 18 after new owner the Jalan-Kalrock consortium told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) of its inability to pay additional money to clear provident fund and gratuity dues of around Rs 250 crore to employees.

"...While we await the handover of the company as per the NCLT process, the longer-than-expected time being taken for the same may result in some difficult but necessary near-term decisions to manage our cashflows to secure the future while the airline is still not in our possession," a Jet Airways spokesperson said.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show

The consortium, quoting its bid to take over Jet Airways, said it was not liable to pay anything beyond the Rs 475 crore to creditors and all claims had to be settled with that sum.

All additional claims not factored in the approved resolution plan should be settled from the cash balance of the airline, which was around Rs 50 crore, and the remaining from the share of banks, it said.