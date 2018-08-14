Jet Airways seeks waiver of minimum profit clause from foreign lenders to avoid default

The management of Jet Airways has written to overseas lenders asking for a waiver of a minimum profit clause on its existing debt of $185 million, according to a report by Mint.

The move is aimed at helping the financially-stressed airline avoid a default on its loan. The loan was arranged for by Dubai's Mashreq Bank.

Jet Airways, which is India's second largest airline and largest full-service carrier, has been weighed down by higher cost of fuel and a heftier wage bill of late.

The minimum profit clause in the loan disbursed to the airline stipulates that it has to generate at least $50 million in profit each year, the news daily reported.

In its letter, the management reportedly told the consortium of lenders that it will not be able to meet this obligation in FY19.

The consortium, comprised of United Arab Emirates-based banks, is yet to decide whether or not it wants to dilute the terms of the loan.

Also Read | NSE seeks clarification from Jet Airways over $400 million stake sale reports

One of the lenders in the consortium is ICICI Bank, through its branch in Dubai, a source told the newspaper.

Covenants are included by lenders in the loan document to safeguard themselves from defaults by borrowers.

Lenders reserve the right to withdraw a loan, slap penalties, or seize assets, if the terms are not adhered to.

Jet Airways' financials turned fragile after a rise in aviation fuel prices and a weakening of the rupee.

Operating costs rose on the back of dollar-denominated payments, which have turned more expensive.

The price of crude oil has risen by 40 percent in the span of a year, while the rupee has depreciated by 9.2 percent against the dollar since January.

Since India is a net importer of fuel, the input costs of airlines has gone up. But ticket prices have not risen proportionately, thanks to the overwhelming competition in the sector.

Also Read | Jet Airways: Cost-cutting measures may not be good enough

Jet Airways also wants to raise debt in rupees and has sounded out various domestic lenders towards that end, a source told the news paper.

The airline's fiduciary relationship with its creditors has always been sound, a Jet Airways spokesperson was reported as saying.

Jet Airways' owed a total of Rs 9,430 crore to a list of banks as at the end of March.

A State Bank of India official was reported as saying by the newspaper that despite it not being a special mention account, the airline had been placed on the lender's watch list.