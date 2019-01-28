Jet Airways seeks shareholder nod to convert loan into shares

At a shareholder meeting scheduled for February 21, the airline will also seek approval for their lenders to appoint a nominee director to the board, the debt-laden company said.
Jet Airways Ltd said on Monday it was seeking shareholder approval for converting existing debt into shares or convertible instruments.At a shareholder meeting scheduled for February 21, the airline will also seek approval for their lenders to appoint a nominee director to the board, the debt-laden company said.
