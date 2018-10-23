App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways seeks fresh capital, moratorium on loans to deal with cash crunch: Report

The airline, one of the earliest private players in India’s commercial sector, is taking up cost-cutting steps to ensure that it gets out of its financial woes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Moneycontrol News

Beleaguered airline Jet Airways has reportedly sought a moratorium on the loans it owes to banks and fresh capital to deal with a cash shortage.

According to a report on Bloomberg, Jet Airways’ short-term debt stands at 46 percent of its total debt, the highest among its Asian competitors. Jet Airways hopes to cut its costs by Rs 2000 crore in the next two years, the report said.

The airline, one of the earliest private players in India’s commercial sector, is taking up cost-cutting steps to ensure that it gets out of its financial woes.

Jet Airways is considering letting go of non-core staff, the trimming of salaries and capital infusion, the report said quoting an official. Earlier reports say that the airline has asked personnel to take pay cuts and have grounded close to a dozen of its aircraft.

related news

The airline is also considering a sale of its stake in its frequent-flier program, JetPrivelege. It owns 49.9 percent of JetPrivilege, with the rest held by UAE-based Etihad Airways. According to the report, Blackstone Group LP and TPG were in talks to secure the stake in JetPrivelge though no deal has been finalised yet.

The banks have asked for a detailed proposal from the airline for the sale of its shares, the report said.

The cut-throat competition, rising exchange rates, the discounting of tickets to its lowest denominator and the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) in India being one of the highest in the world are key factors that eat into the profits of airlines in India, despite a rise in the number air passengers.

The report mentions that following a lending debacle with Kingfisher Airlines, banks have shrugged off Jet Airways’ previous grants for more capital.

Shares of the airline have fallen by 75 percent in value over the last year, its market cap is currently at $325 million.

The airline's net debt stood at Rs 7,360 crore as of June 30, 2018, of which 65 percent was denominated in dollars, according to a statement by Chief Financial Officer Amit Agarwal in August.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 04:57 pm

tags #Business #India #Jet Airways

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.