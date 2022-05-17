Jet Airways says proving flights done, awaiting AOC from DGCA

Jet Airways has successfully completed all its "proving flights" and is now looking forward to the grant of the air operator certificate (AOC) by the Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA), the owner Jalan-Kalrock Consortium said on May 17.

Jet Airways on May 17 concluded its second set of two so-called proving flights with around 31 people, which also included DGCA officials. The airline had on May 15 conducted its first set of three proving flights with 18 people.

The two proving flights on May 17 were on Delhi-Hyderabad and Hyderabad-Delhi routes using the airline’s Boeing 737.

The same plane was used for the three proving flights—Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad-Delhi—on May 15, they said.

A proving flight is part of DGCA’s process for the induction of a new aircraft type in an airline’s fleet. The flight allows the operator to demonstrate to the DGCA the airline’s ability to conduct the flight safely and in accordance with all rules and regulations.

Proving flights is the last step for the airline to obtain AOC. A total of five landings (five flights) have to be done by the aircraft to successfully complete its proving flights.

Sanjiv Kapoor, the chief executive of Jet Airways, said that the airline plans to restart commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter this year.

In a letter to employees last week, Kapoor said his "five foundation blocks" to focus on were securing AOC, buying new aircraft, having robust systems and processes to support operations, securing slots, and building a new team of employees.





