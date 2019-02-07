App
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 10:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways says 4 aircraft grounded for non-payment of lease

The airline also said three of its aircraft that had been grounded for engine normalisation are back in commercial operations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Jet Airways on February 7 said four of its aircraft have been grounded due to the non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under lease agreements.

It also said three of its aircraft that had been grounded for engine normalisation are back in commercial operations.

“The Company is actively engaged with all its aircraft lessors and regularly provides them with updates on efforts undertaken by the Company to improve its liquidity. Aircraft lessors have been supportive of the Company's efforts in this regard,” the company said in a statement to the stock exchange.

On January 30, Jet Airways was reported to have been forced to ground five of its aircraft, with lessors starting the process to take back their planes following delay in payments. However, the airline later clarified it had grounded one of its aircraft for the scheduled termination of its engine's lease and one aircraft for technical reasons.

The airline said it was also in process of redelivering three aircraft to lessors due to the scheduled expiry of their respective lease terms.

The airline follows a sale and lease model, where it sells new aircraft to lessors before leasing them back. Of its fleet of 124 aircraft, the airline owns 16.

The airline, which reported huge losses in the last three quarters, is facing a severe liquidity crunch. It defaulted on loan repayments on December 31, 2018. The company, which has debts of over Rs 8,000 crore, now needs to repay about Rs 1,700 crore by March.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 10:06 pm

tags #Business #India #Jet Airways

