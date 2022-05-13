Jet Airways' Sanjiv Kapoor asks employees to work on five 'foundation blocks' in next few months

Sanjiv Kapoor

Sanjiv Kapoor, the newly-appointed chief executive of Jet Airways, in a letter to his employees has asked them to work on 'five foundation blocks' in the next few months before the re-launch of the airline.

In his letter on May 13, Kapoor said that his 'five foundation blocks' to focus on were securing Air Operator Certificate, buying new aircraft, having robust systems and processes to support operations, securing slots, and building a new team of employees.

"Securing the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) at the earliest is our top priority right now," Kapoor said, adding that Jet Airways will be conducting its proving flight very soon.

He added that the airline will look to return to the Indian skies by the July-September quarter.

Jet Airways is already in talks with major aircraft manufacturers and lessors and will soon take a call on the kind of aircraft to procure which aligns with the airline's long-term plans, added Kapoor.

He said that the airline will immediately start working on securing slots and pursue our other infrastructural requirements at airports, once it gets its AOC.

Kapoor asked his employees to focus on building robust systems and processes to support operations on the ground and in the air to ensure that Jet Airways runs like clockwork.

"What matters is a website that works. An app that is not stuck in a time warp. Error messages that are not gibberish geek-speak. OTPs that are actually delivered. Passwords that can actually be reset. Payments that can actually succeed. CAPTCHAS that can be deciphered. Booking / redemption flows that actually make sense. And humans you can actually speak to," Kapoor said in his letter.

He added that Jet Airways will look to create the right culture, hire the best people, treat them well, pay them fairly and on time and help develop the best strategy for operations.

In his e-mail, Kapoor said that his employees should focus on the "Golden Rule"- Do onto others, as you would have them do onto you.

"In other words, don’t do something which you wouldn’t like being done with you. To reiterate, do the right thing, be fair, be respectful, and use common sense and empathy as your constant guide. Put yourself in the customers’, candidates’, suppliers, or team members’, or former employees’ shoes and think, how would you like to be handled if in the same situation? How would you feel if you were not treated respectfully or fairly?" Kapoor said.

The letter from Kapoor comes a few days after the airline conducted its test flight to get the AOC.

Aviation regulator - Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)- grants operators license to fly their aircraft for commercial purposes after they conduct successful test flights.

Jet Airways had conducted a test flight on May 5 to and from Hyderabad airport as it is gearing up to re-launch operations under its new promoters Jalan-Kalrock Consortium.

Earlier this month, Kapoor had put out a list of things that airlines should avoid, which included - staff travellers making bookings and checking in at Business Class counter, holding up the line, having to remind glum looking non-smiling, no greeting agent to put Priority tag and poor priority boarding process for stairs gate.





