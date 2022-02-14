English
    Jet Airways posts Rs 104 crore loss in December quarter

    In the latest December quarter, the carrier, which is working on ways to restart operations, had a total income of Rs 12.77 crore as against Rs 80.48 crore in the same period a year ago.

    PTI
    February 14, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST
    Representative image

    Grounded Jet Airways on Monday posted a net loss of Rs 104.19 crore in the three months ended December 2021.

    The airline had a net loss of Rs 44.09 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. In the latest December quarter, the carrier, which is working on ways to restart operations, had a total income of Rs 12.77 crore as against Rs 80.48 crore in the same period a year ago.

    Earlier in the day, the airline, which shuttered operations in April 2019, said it will receive Rs 50 crore as an inter-corporate deposit from a company owned by Jalan group for certain expenses. Murari Lal Jalan and Florian Fritsch consortium's resolution plan for the grounded carrier was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June 2021 under the insolvency resolution process.

    As efforts are on to restart services of Jet Airways, Orion IT Parks Pvt Ltd — whose shareholders are Murari Jalan and Ankit Jalan — will extend an Inter-Corporate Deposit (ICD) of Rs 50 crore. Ankit Jalan is a member of the monitoring committee constituted under the resolution plan for the airline.

     
