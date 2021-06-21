Jet Airways plans to start operations within six months of NCLT approval

Jet Airways is planning to start operations within six months of approval from the NCLT

Jet Airways is planning to start operations within six months of approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), CNBC-TV18 has reported.

The Kalrock-Jalan consortium, the new owners of the airline, is in talks with the government about availability of slots, sources told the news channel. The carrier is open to alternating slots on a plus/minus 15 basis.

Jet Airways is also in talks with Airbus and Boeing for fleet expansion under a five-year plan, the report said.

The carrier plans to retire all the 11 aircraft in its existing fleet, and replace them with new fuel-efficient aircraft on lease, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The company is likely to hire 50-75 employees per aircraft. After Jet Airways shut operations in April 2019, its slots were allocated to other airlines.

In a recent affidavit submitted to the bankruptcy court, The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have said Jet Airways cannot claim historicity to obtain the slots.

The government and aviation regulator said allocation of slots will happen in accordance with the existing guidelines.

A separate report by Business Standard suggested that around 30 airports have assured the Kalrock-Jalan consortium of availability of 170 pairs of slots for Jet Airways.