Jet Airways plans to sell 11 aircraft as lenders grow frustrated with delay in resolution

Nov 21, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST

A year-and-a-half after the NCLT approved Jet Airway’s resolution plan, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium has failed to pay up, forcing lenders to reevaluate their options, bankers say

Frustrated lenders are effectively forcing Jet Airways into liquidation as they consider selling 11 aircraft while the resolution process remains slow, sources told The Economic Times.

A year-and-a-half after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Jet Airways’ resolution plan, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium has failed to pay up forcing lenders to re-evaluate their options, bankers told the paper.

The source said that nobody thought the resolution would “take so long to execute”, adding that banks cannot transfer the company, till the money is received. “The way things are, it seems the execution will not happen soon. Meanwhile, the 11 planes we have in possession are also losing value. Maybe it is time to relook at selling those,” they stated.

A process in August got six expressions of interest (EoIs) from banks for the purchase of these planes. The interest has made some bankers believe they can make a recovery, albeit small.

Legal mires