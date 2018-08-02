Jet Airways pitches salary cuts for pilots, leave reduction to reduce costs

Jet Airways' top management has pitched for a nearly 15 percent cut in their pilot's salary and a reduction in the number of leaves to reduce employee cost, according to report by Financial Express.

The airline is meeting with their pilots in Delhi and Mumbai over two days (August 1-August 2) for negotiating these terms.

Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube, along with EVP flight operations and engineering Nikhil Vaid and chief people officer Rahul Taneja, will be addressing the pilots. This will be followed by an open house to discuss the proposed salary cut with the representatives of the airline's pilot union, National Aviation Guild (NAG). The airlines has about 2,000 pilots and a workforce of 16,000.

According to the report, the pilots, however, are not likely to agree to the management’s proposal of salary reduction. "If pilot salaries are touched there will be repercussions. The management needs to find alternate means, asking pilots to take a salary cut will not be acceptable," a senior pilot told the paper.

The move is a part of airline's strategy to reduce employee cost as Jet Airways has not posted a profit for the past 11 years, barring FY16 and FY17, but its employee costs have been on the rise.

In FY18, the airline's employee cost stood at Rs 3174.22 crore, up from the Rs 3084.21 of FY17. In FY17 alone, employee costs shot up by a big margin of 21.79 percent from the Rs 2,532.33 employee expense in FY16, the report said.

The airlines' revenue figures for the past five years do not seem too encouraging either. The airlines' employee costs grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7 percent for Jet but revenues grew at just 4.8 percent.

On the other hand, its rival, IndiGo, has expanded in the market adding almost three aircraft every month and has been reporting better performance for the past five years. In terms of CAGR, IndiGo's revenues grew 20.13 percent and employee costs went up by 28.63 percent. Also, IndiGo’s manpower costs have shown a steady rationalisation.

Owing to these factors, over the past year Jet is aggressively working towards reducing its debt that stood at Rs 3,000 crore by the end of Q4FY17-18. Jet has a gross debt of Rs 8,424 crore of which Rs 2,054 crore is aircraft-related debt and 65 percent of its debt is in dollar denominations.

“Jet Airways is committed to creating a competitive cost structure that ensures a sustainable future for the airline and its stakeholders. As part of its cost rationalisation measures the airline continues to evaluate all initiatives to achieve greater business efficiencies. Payroll is one of the important components of the airline’s cost structure and the senior leadership team has undertaken a reduction in their salary to lead by example,” a Jet Airways spokesperson told the paper.