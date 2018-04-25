Jet Airways passengers can bid for upgraded class

Full service carrier Jet Airways today announced the launch of 'Jet upgrade' initiative, allowing premiere to upgrade to a higher class through a bidding process.

Under the programme, passengers holding confirmed economy or premiere bookings can bid for an upgrade to premiere or first class respectively, the airline said in a statement.

Passengers can place a bid on the Jet Airways' website under the 'manage my booking' section, stating the amount they're willing to bid for the upgrade.

The bidding will open at least seven days prior to the flight's departure date and close 24 hours before the scheduled departure.

In the interim, guests can modify, or even cancel their bids. However, they will not be able to withdraw their bid, once the bid is accepted as per the defined timelines, the statement said, claiming the scheme is the first of its kind in the industry.

A revised e-ticket will be sent to the winning bidder. The original booking of all other guests will remain unaffected. The airline will notify the passengers about the bids and their status via email well in advance of the flight's departure.