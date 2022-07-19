 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jet Airways near deal to buy 50 Airbus A220 jets: Sources

Reuters
Jul 19, 2022 / 07:01 AM IST

The airline's board was expected to meet on Monday to finalise the deal.

India's Jet Airways is near a deal to buy 50 A220 jets from Airbus, two people familiar with the matter said.

"We are in an advanced stage of discussions with lessors and OEMs (manufacturers) for aircraft, and we will announce our aircraft choice and fleet plans as we make our decisions," a spokesperson for Jet Airways said.

"As we have said before, we are studying all possibilities to find the one that works best for us."

Airbus declined to comment.

