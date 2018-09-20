App
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 10:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Jet Airways Mumbai-Jaipur flight turned back as 30 flyers suffer nose, ear bleeding

Citing initial information, the official said few passengers have nose bleeding.

PTI
 
 
Several passengers on a Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur Thursday suffered nasal and ear bleeding due to cabin pressure problem, a senior official said. The Boeing 737 aircraft returned to Mumbai.

"During climb, the crew forgot to select bleed switch due to which cabin pressurisation could not be maintained.

"As a result, oxygen masks got deployed," the official at aviation regulator DGCA said.

Citing initial information, the official said few passengers have nose bleeding.

"Out of 166 passengers on board, 30 passengers are affected... some have nose bleeding, few have ear bleeding and some are complaining of headache," he added.

The official said all the affected passengers are being attended to by the doctors at the airport. Response from a Jet Airways spokesperson was awaited.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 10:20 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Jet Airways

