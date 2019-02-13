Jet airways may have to forego its aircrafts on non-payment of dues: Report

Troubles for cash strapped Jet airways may not be over yet, as aircraft leasing companies are considering “repossession” of the aircraft for which payments have not been made.

According to a report by CNBC-TV18, MC Aviation, one of the lessors, is looking at repossession of five aircrafts (B737) for which payment has not been made by the company since October.

“This is not the first such instance of delayed payment. The airline had not paid for a long time around 2014 as well,” a source told the channel.

The decision by the lessor will be taken after the outcome of Jet airways’ board meeting is revealed on Thursday, February 14.

The airline, in a statement to the channel, said that the airline has been able to “continuously reach agreements for certain past due payments” and has “long-standing relationship” with most of its vendors.

The airline has posted quarterly loss for three consecutive quarters at Rs 1,297.46 crore (Jul-Sept ’18), Rs 1,323 crore (April-June ’18) and Rs 1,036 crore (Jan-Mar ’18). It will declare its quarterly result for Oct-Dec period on February 14.